A local gas station is holding a donation program now to help people affected by the Ukraine crisis.
Maverik Adventure’s First Stop will donate $50,000 and activate a “Round Up Your Change” register donation program to help the people of Ukraine.
All donations will help provide relief responses through the global Red Cross network. The Red Cross is currently on the ground in Ukraine distributing food, delivering medicine and medical supplies, assisting with evacuations, and providing shelter.
One hundred percent of Maverik's initial donation and the funds raised from the “Round Up” program will go toward the global red cross effort to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by the crisis in Ukraine.
“It is a horrible circumstance that the Ukrainians are going through and i think that we are just really fortunate that we’re in the position to help ourselves and to help encourage the members of our community, our customers to assist us as well,” Said President and CEO of Maverik, Chuck Maggelet.
The last day to round up your change is April 28th.
For more information on how to donate to the humanitarian aid for the Ukraine crisis you can visit maverik.com/redcross
