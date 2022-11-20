It has been one week since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in their home on King road just less than a mile from campus.
Today, the Moscow Police Department held a press conference to update the public into their investigation.
Since the investigation began investigators have received over 600 tips and conducted over 90 interviews.
During the press conference, Moscow Police Chief James Fry stated that detectives searched through three dumpsters along King road however, they did not find any evidence connected to the homicides.
It was also revealed that there were other friends in the home at the time that the 911 call was made.
The 911 call was made from one of the surviving roommates' phones, but they did not confirm if it was one of the surviving roommates who called 911 or one of the friends in the home at the time the 911 call was made, however, they did state that the 911 caller was not the killer.
There are currently 4 detectives, 24 officers, and 5 support staff from the Moscow Police Department assisting in this case as well as 22 investigators from the FBI, investigators with the Idaho State Police, Salt Lake City and West Virginia.
"We know that people want answers. We want answers too. As it was already mentioned. This is really really difficult for those investigators, those dedicated professionals who are investigating this crime and a lot of people have expressed their desire to help. And the best thing that most people can do to help is to stop with any kind of rumors and just seek official information that comes out of the Moscow Police Department," said Kedrick Willis with the Idaho State Police.
There are currently no suspects in custody and the murder weapon has not yet been located.
We will continue providing updates into this investigation as they come in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.