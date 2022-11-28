After many years of work and construction, the Mountain America Center held their grand opening celebration Monday afternoon.
Monday was the first time in history the Mountain America Center opened its doors to the public. Guests were able to enjoy self-guided tours throughout the entire venue.
This arena provides 27,000 square feet of event space within Hero Arena, along with an additional 11,000 square feet of meeting space in the Blue Cross of Idaho conference center. The Mountain America Center hosts the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, a junior ice hockey franchise, and can host a multitude of unique events with the ability to seat 6,000 guests.
“I mean this is one of the coolest buildings in the Northwest. We are excited for everything, community sponsored events, graduations, high school basketball, high school volleyball, concerts, hockey, you name it, we’ve got something for everybody,” said Erik Hudson, the Mountain America Center General Manager.
For more information on the Mountain America Center or to see what events are taking place there you can visit their website at mountainamericacenter.com.
