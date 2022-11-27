The new Mountain America Center, home of the Idaho Spud Kings hockey team in Idaho Falls is having a grand opening celebration Monday afternoon.
The event will be open to the public from 12 to 7pm and will take guests through the new state of the art facility.
This event will be the first time that the Mountain America Center will open its doors to the public.
Guests will enjoy self-guided tours throughout the entire facility, even in the VIP areas of the arena.
The event is located at the Mountain America Center, 1690 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls.
For more information or to check out what events will be hosted there you can visit their website at mountainamericacenter.com.
