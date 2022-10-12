A new exhibit is now open at the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls, and it's one that could bring out the kid in all of us.
Toytopia features toys throughout the past century, dating back to the early 1900s.
From the first Mr. Potato Head to your favorite ‘80s arcade games, the exhibit has some of the most notable toys every generation will remember.
“This is a wonderful exhibit. It goes through the whole history and culture of toys and games and there is a lot of stuff that people will recognize in here. You get to learn a lot about some of the toys that you, or your parents, or even your grandparents may remember from the past. It is all very interactive as well, so you get to play with a lot of it too,” said Jeff Carr with the Museum of Idaho.
The exhibit also showcases some larger-than-life pieces, such as: a life-sized dollhouse; a massive crayon box nearly one-story tall, and even Monopoly pieces large enough for you to sit inside.
“We try to bring in exhibits that are family friendly and that are interactive, but this sort of takes that to the next level. Unlike other exhibits that we have, this is, we are talking about history here that every single person who walks through the door can relate to personally,” said Carr.
This nostalgic and eye-opening exhibit uses toys and games to teach creative problem solving and design thinking, and shows how that creativity has been applied throughout history.
“I hope people can really enjoy learning through play, and I hope people, while they are here, get to see all of the other wonderful things that we do at the Museum of Idaho too, and that they want to get involved in all of the good stuff,” said Carr.
Toytopia is open from now until January 29th.
Tickets are $13 dollars for adults, $12 dollars for seniors and $11 dollars for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.