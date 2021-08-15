Environmental group: U.S. military sites are contaminating Chesapeake Bay with 'forever chemicals'

Weather Alert

...AN AIR POLLUTION FORECAST AND CAUTION HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY... Due to elevated pollutant levels, the air quality has become Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups and is expected to deteriorate further to the Unhealthy category in Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power counties. This advisory will remain in effect until air quality has significantly improved. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. All others should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. Your cooperation is appreciated. Another statement will be issued about 10 AM MDT Monday, August 16th. For more information please access the departments website at http://airquality.deq.idaho.gov This statement is issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, Pocatello Idaho Regional Office. Contact at 208 236 6160.