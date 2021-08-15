Environmental group: U.S. military sites are contaminating Chesapeake Bay with 'forever chemicals'

ANNAPOLIS — At least nine U.S. military sites along the Chesapeake Bay are leaking contaminated fluids known as “forever chemicals” into the estuary, according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group published on Aug. 11.
The Washington-based environmental organization released the study after gaining access to Department of Defense records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The records found high levels of contamination in the Bay from toxic, man-made chemicals known as Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which do not break down in the environment, posing serious health risks that can cause cancer.
PFAS are typically found in factories and large facilities, and commercial products like Teflon. But the chemicals are also found in fire-fighting foam. Training with the foam is typical at military bases and sites.
“The chemicals have seeped into the bay, adversely affecting its wildlife, and potentially harming residents’ food supply and livelihoods,” the study authors wrote in the report. “The contamination underscores the need for swift DOD cleanup, which used these chemicals in firefighting foams for decades and knew of their harms.”
Six military sites in Maryland were found to be leaking the dangerous PFAS. The sites are only on the western side of the Bay, and include: the U.S. Naval Academy, Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Martin State Air National Guard, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Chesapeake Bay Detachment, Aberdeen Proving Ground and Blossom Point.
Langley Air Force Base, in Hampton, Virginia, had the highest detected levels of PFAS, with more than 2 million parts per trillion (ppt) of the chemical perfluoroo sulfonate (PFOS), another chemical similar to PFAS. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issues health advisory warnings for contamination levels of 70 ppt in waterways
The U.S. Naval Research Lab in the nation’s capital had the highest level of contaminated levels, with 234,000 ppt. In Maryland, the Patuxent River military site in St. Mary’s County had the highest levels in the state, with more than 84,000 ppt found leaking into the Bay.
The authors said these high levels of contamination are likely harming the ecosystem in the Bay, including the oyster population, which is on a slow rebound after bouts of disease and overfishing.
The effects on aquatic life could harm local communities that eat fish or oysters caught in the Bay. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has yet to set a standard for how much PFAS should be allowed in food, while other states, such as Michigan, are beginning to set limits on PFAS detected within its fish population.
The FDA published an online report on June 30 that revealed it was still studying PFAS levels in foods.
PFAS have also been found in drinking water in more than 2,800 communities across the U.S., including 40 in Maryland, according to the EWG study.
Nationally, EWG estimates more than 300 military sites are contaminating local waterways and endangering communities and ecosystems.
The Pentagon has been using firefighting foam for training and other purposes since at least the 1960s, although PFAS have been in use in the country since the 1950s in products like cookware.
EWG also released evidence, including DoD reports, that showed the Pentagon has known about the PFAS contamination problem, but has skirted corrective action.
“DoD has long known about the toxic effects of PFAS pollution. In 1973, an Air Force report cited the toxic effects of AFFF on fish and recommended the use of carbon filters for drinking water to prevent contamination. Subsequent Air Force and Navy reports, in 1974, 1976 and 1978, also cited the toxic effects of AFFF on fish,” the report reads.
A July report from the Inspector General at the DoD also faulted the agency for doing little to stop the contamination.
“As a result, people and the environment may continue to be exposed to preventable risks from other PFAS-containing materials,” it reads.
