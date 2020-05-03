One thing we all have in common right now in our country, rather we live in the west or in the east, is we are all dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
One family on the opposite side of the country is doing their best to try and make the situation a little brighter for those around them.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin spoke to Greg Brewster who lives in Syracuse, New York.
Just this past December their animated synchronized Christmas light show was featured on the seventh season of a nationally televised Christmas light decorating show called ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight.’
Now due to the Covid-19 pandemic, their ‘Lights on Jacob Lane’ Christmas light display show is not only putting smiles back on people’s faces again, but they are also raising money for the Upstate foundation, ‘Care for the Caregivers’ fund to give money to the frontline workers.
“We’re obviously sitting in the center of New York, so we’re a little bit away from New York City where the hardest hit area is, but obviously, you know, we feel like the money that we raised can go out to some of our teams that are going down to New York City to help those hospital members down there is great, so staying at home, we’re tired you know, but we made the best of it and we’re getting through it just like everybody else,” says Greg Brewster, Syracuse, New York.
Their goal was to raise $2,500 dollars and they surpassed that goal and Upstate matched them, so they ultimately ended up with over $5,000 dollars to give to frontline workers.
The Upstate Foundation, ‘Care for Caregivers’: In response to the crisis causes by Coronavirus outbreak, the Upstate Foundation has established a new fund to provide assistance to Upstate staff with unmet needs such as child care, elder care and food.
If you would like to make a donation you can send it to the Upstate Foundation.
The Upstate Foundation, Inc.
750 East Adams Street CAB326
Syracuse, New York 13210
Reference fund #47681
‘Lights on Jacob Lane’ also has a Facebook page.
