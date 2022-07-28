(The Center Square) – New Hampshire environmental regulators are offering rebates to homeowners whose private drinking water wells have been contaminated with "forever" chemicals.
Under the new program, which was unveiled this week, the state Department of Environmental Services will provide rebates to private well users for up to $5,000 for the installation of PFAS treatment or up to $10,000 for a service connection to a public water system.
PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. Studies vary on their harmful effects; more is known about their impact on animals than on humans. PFAS, the Environmental Protection Agency says, “are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation” and throughout the world.
DES Commissioner Bob Scott said the program "provides helpful funding for homeowners burdened with the costs of treating wells contaminated with PFAS above New Hampshire’s drinking water standards."
New Hampshire has set limits on several PFAS chemicals in public drinking water supplies, ranging from 12 to 18 parts per trillion. The limits went into effect in 2019.
State environmental officials say they've collected more than 7,200 PFAS samples from about 6,200 wells throughout the state and have identified "several thousand" locations that exceed the state's limits.
To qualify for the grants, private well users must be able to document that the PFAS contamination exceeds the state's limit and that the owner hasn't received an offer from a third party to provide an alternative water source.
Under the state's rules on PFAS contamination, polluters who are responsible for contamination are required to provide alternate water sources to homeowners either temporarily or permanently. The state says third parties have provided alternative water sources to more than 1,000 private wells that exceeded the state's limits.
In situations where a third party isn't found responsible for contamination, the burden of providing safe drinking water lies with the well owner, according to the state.
The toxic chemicals, used in a variety of things from frying pans to firefighting foam, are showing up in tests of drinking water and soil across the country.
Dozens of states are weighing proposals to eliminate PFAS in food packaging, firefighting foam and other products, in addition to setting limits on the contaminants in soil and drinking water.
“New Hampshire leads the country in identifying PFAS contamination and acting on those findings," Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. "These rebates will go a long way to help hundreds of homeowners affected by PFAS contamination to connect to clean drinking water sources or install treatment systems for their homes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.