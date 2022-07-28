Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 422, 475, AND 476... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 413, 422, 475, AND 476... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413... The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire Weather Watch for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 10 PM MDT this evening for scattered thunderstorms. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF. * IMPACTS...Scattered thunderstorms will continue through most of this evening. Storms will be mostly dry. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon, with most them being dry. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts over 35 mph are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&