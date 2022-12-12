Neighbor Works Pocatello is taking part in the 11th annual Avenues For Hope housing challenge during the month of December…
It is open to all housing-related nonprofits in Idaho.
It officially kicked off Monday and runs until 11:59 p.m. December 31st.
In the case of Neighbor Works Pocatello, it will use the proceeds from the campaign to fund its affordable housing programs and other services.
“There are really three different areas that the money will go to. We have a single family home affordable construction program. We have a home rehabilitation program, including for mobile home owners for low income residents of the area, and then third we do have a transitional home in the community. It is called the Spirit of Hope House, and that is a transitional home for men who are coming out of the correctional system, so really kind of hitting all three cylinders there. Affordable new home construction, renovations for folks of low income and our spirit of hope transitional home,” said Mark Dahlquist the Executive Director of Neighbor Works Pocatello.
On Monday, Idaho Central Credit Union kicked off the fundraiser by donating $10,000 to Neighbor Works Pocatello.
“Idaho Central Credit Union has been a partner with Neighbor Works for many, many years and we have always enjoyed helping them with the kickoff for this and what that means is helping Neighbor Works get off to a good start and get some bonus money involved,” said Edward Tierney the Chief Lending Officer with Idaho Central Credit Union.
And - the Home Partnership Foundation will match ICCU's donation, which will hopefully help Neighbor Works Pocatello reach their goal of $55,000
“The really great thing about the Home Partnership Foundation is they are matching grants in their prize money. I think that will really motivate people to get involved because their dollar will go further, because the better we do, the more matching grant prize money we will get,” said Dahlquist.
More than 90 nonprofits statewide are participating this year. Some local ones include Valley Mission, the Salvation Army, and Valley Mission. To donate to a local organization, go to avenuesforhope.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.