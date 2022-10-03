Neighbor Works Pocatello is holding the first annual historic homes tour this Saturday from 10am to 4pm.
The historic home tour is your chance to visit six historic homes and three historic churches in the heart of Pocatello. Proceeds benefit all six of Neighbor Works Pocatello targeted neighborhood associations.
“We put together our first annual Historic Pocatello Home Tour. Some homeowners have graciously agreed to open their homes, seven of them, for touring to go look around and check them out. And we have three historic churches on the tour as well,” said Mark Dahlquist, Neighbor Works Pocatello Executive Director.
The point of this event is to show off the historic homes that Pocatello has to offer, some of these homes are over 100 years old.
“When we have gone out into the community and talked about this event, there really seems to be a lot of excitement for this, that a lot of people are proud of the heritage here and are interested in that. As we have gone out and talked to the public, I think that there is a real buzz about this. They are excited. This is an event that doesn’t come around very often,” said Dahlquist.
Tickets are $20 and you can buy them online or along the tour as well.
To buy your tickets online or to view the rest of the homes that will be featured go to https://nwpocatello.org/historic-home-tour/
