According to the Pocatello Police Department, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 640 N. 9th in Pocatello where a male was firing a pistol into the air.
Immediately upon the officers’ arrival, a Native American male subject fired a shot toward the officers. As the officers gave the suspect commands, he dropped the gun and was taken into custody by the responding officers.
No one was injured. This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
The male has not yet been identified but will be charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.
