For years people have wanted an Olive Garden here in Pocatello, and their wish finally came true.
After nearly a year of construction, the olive garden in Chubbuck is officially open.
“It is our new design for Olive Garden, it is more of a modern design and I am just excited to bring it to this city. I mean everyone is so excited, the team members are excited to work here and are having a good time,” said Jake Patrick, the General Manager.
Last April they began demolishing the old Red Lobster and building the new Olive Garden.
Initially the restaurant was supposed to open in September, but due to supply chain issues they ran into some delays.
The Olive Garden team has been training for weeks and they are hoping that people are excited to come in and enjoy the ambiance.
“Our goals are just to take care of our community, it is not just about Olive Garden it is about the community we are in and it is really just bringing in a fun, friendly family atmosphere to this town,” said Patrick.
This location offers brunch, lunch, dinner and a full bar. Patrick says everything on their menu is amazing but if he had to pick a favorite....
“I’m going to have to go with the chicken alfredo, it is always our most popular.”
Olive Garden is open seven days a week and reservations can be made online or on the Olive Garden app.
