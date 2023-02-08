The Chubbuck Police Department responded to a shooting this afternoon.
Around 4pm officers responded to 4719 Yellowstone Avenue for the report of a shooting.
It was reported that an adult male fired one round into an occupied apartment while standing outside.
Prior to officers arriving, the suspect had fled to an adjacent apartment where he was later taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.
The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call Chubbuck Police at 208-237-7172.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.