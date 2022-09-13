For the last two years, Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho has changed someone’s smile forever through their “Second Chance Program”
The Second Chance Program is an opportunity for one lucky recipient who may have rotting or broken teeth to receive a brand new permanent set of teeth, a procedure that typically costs $50,000, for free.
“We really want to help somebody in the community, there is a lot of need in Southeast Idaho and in Pocatello and so it is an opportunity to help someone,” said Dr. Mark Baker, an Oral Surgeon at Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho.
Last year’s recipient was Natisha Aguilar, who suffered from broken and missing teeth.
When I talked with Natisha last year, she said that the second chance program changed her life, and gave her confidence she never had before.
“It is a game changer for folks and it just turns their life around. That is the most rewarding part of it, just to see the change in their lives,” said Dr. Baker.
The Second Chance Program is anywhere from a 6 to 10 month process from start to finish, and Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho work with other offices to make it happen.
“We work with great lab support. We work with a restorative dentist, Dr. Kyle Seeman from Sage Dental and so it is a team effort, it is not just the oral surgeons, we have great restorative people, great lab people, and they are all donating their time and their expertise to make this all happen,” said Dr. Baker.
If you or someone you may know is interested in signing up for the Second Chance Program you can visit facialandoralsurgery.com and click on the “Second Chance Program” tab.
The recipient will be picked the week before Thanksgiving.
