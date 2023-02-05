The family of a missing Chubbuck teenager is asking for the public's help in locating him.
According to his mother's facebook, Xzayvier Ty Chacon, better known as Javi, was last seen on February 2nd at 4:00pm.
He is 15 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’9 and weighs 150 pounds.
He has a tattoo of a half of a ying yang sign on his left inner wrist, and another tattoo of angel wings with the word faith on his right forearm.
He was last seen wearing a black Ty's Tattoo hoodie, blue jeans, a black beanie, and white Nike Airforce shoes.
If you have any information on Xzayvier or where he might be located you are asked to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7122
