It's a phrase that's becoming more and more common -- "One Pill Can Kill"
With the rise of synthetic opioids and overdoses, law enforcement are doing all they can to protect the public.
Yesterday... we showed you how big of an issue illegal fentanyl distribution is in Eastern Idaho and its often deadly repercussions.
In part two of our investigative series 'Fighting Fentanyl"... I take a look at how local law enforcement is trying to keep up with the increase of the drug.
“This epidemic with fentanyl has affected all communities in the state of Idaho,” said Josh Campbell, the Power County Sheriff.
Even small towns across Idaho that were thought to be the safest areas are no longer.
“In Power County alone, I can think of multiple cases where unfortunately people have lost their lives, or nearly lost their lives. One of the first for me was about 2 years ago, it was a 15 year old boy that thought he was taking a Tylenol and we went and had to Narcan him several times to get him back because it was actually what they call a “dirty 30” fentanyl pill,” said Campbell.
Fentanyl comes in both a powdered form and a pill form, but right now, Bannock County is seeing a lot more of one of them.
“We’re seeing a lot of pills, pills through the mail are becoming a lot more common, pills being transported through curriers, but it is definitely pills more than being laced. I think as of this year, we have already seized over 5,500 pills since January, and last year it was a fraction of that,” said Tony Manu, the Bannock County Sheriff.
With the fentanyl crisis getting worse each day in Eastern Idaho, law enforcement is getting help outside of their agencies to help combat the issue. one resource they have implemented is a tool called “OD Map”.
“OD Map gives the first responder an application that they can put in basic data that we are later able to capture so we can see not only the number but the location of overdoses so we can see how the first responder resources are being used, the number of overdoses that are present in the community, and so we can see whether or not there is a geospatial commonality to those overdoses,” said Rafael Gonzalez United States Attorney for the District of Idaho.
OD Map is a program that was developed by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, better known as HIDTA. Since 2017, Bannock County has been designated by the U.S. Justice Department as a high intensity drug trafficking area, a move aimed at providing communities being overwhelmed by significant illegal narcotics trafficking with more law enforcement resources to combat the problem. My father, Chris Gibson, is the Executive Director for the Oregon-Idaho HIDTA Program.
“HIDTA provides additional federal support to multi-agency law enforcement task forces that are tasked with identifying, investigating, disrupting, and dismantling drug trafficking and money laundering organizations,” said Chris Gibson, the Executive Director of the Oregon-Idaho HIDTA Program.
With the help of HIDTA and OD Map, local law enforcement agencies are working together to come up with ways to battle this crisis.
“We’re doing a lot of things right now, we are working with our school resource officers, we’re working on education, our narcotics officers are out there, they’re working on the enforcement end of things with our HIDTA, so they’re working with the state police, the DEA, Bannock County Sheriff's Department, Chubbuck police, Fort Hall police, and our other partnerships but i think through enforcement, education, and training is how we are going to be able to tackle this problem,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei.
