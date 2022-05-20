The increase of overdose deaths caused by synthetic opioids is at a record high.
Across the country and in Idaho, law enforcement agencies continue to deal with an increase in drug cases and overdoses -- specifically fentanyl…
This is part 3 of fighting fentanyl…
“I think that the biggest thing is getting the message out there that fentanyl is here, it is present, it is lethal, and if you’re not educating those around you they’re at risk,” said Sam Hulse the Bonneville County Sheriff
One resource that educates about the dangers of fentanyl is called the “One Pill Can Kill Campaign”. It is run by the DEA and the goal is to educate the public of the dangers of counterfeit pills and urges all Americans to take only medications prescribed by a medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.
“There is no threat that a counterfeit pill is going to be in the legitimate drug supply. So if you are taking pills from a vial with your name on it that is prescribed by a doctor and that you got at a pharmacy there is zero chance that it contains counterfeit pills. But if it doesn’t and you’re taking a loose pill, if you’re taking it from somebody, buying it off the street, taking it from a locker at school, that could easily be the last pill you ever take,” said Rafael Gonzalez, United States Attorney for the District of Idaho.
According to local law enforcement, heroin addicts use 3 to 5 times a day, however users who take fentanyl usually use over 20 times a day.
“People get introduced into a drug and it gives them a euphoric feeling and sometimes the way your body reacts you get tolerant to it, so I think it is just looking for that next high, looking for what is going to give you that next best feeling,” said Roger Schei the Pocatello Police Chief.
Another resource that is available locally is the Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center in Pocatello.
“We are a 24-hour mental health and substance abuse crisis center. So what we are able to do if someone is in active addiction is to help them through that withdrawal process. Opioids are so hard to quit; you go through fevers, pain, chills and it feels like you’re dying. It is just such a horrible process that a lot of people continue to use to avoid that. They no longer want to get high but they just want to avoid that withdrawal process because it is so difficult,” said Matt Hardin, the Executive Director of the Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center.
Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center offers a medical team, beds, showers, laundry rooms, counseling, and three meals provided daily to help users beat their addiction.
“We need people in our community to be aware of this problem, to be knowledgeable about it. there are resources out there, we need to be talking about drug addiction and we need to make sure that those individuals in our lives that may have substance use disorders are receiving treatment,” said Hulse.
For more information about fentanyl you can visit DEA.gov.
