Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the first Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 15 mph expected. * WHERE...For the Freeze Warning, the entire lower Snake River plain, including the cities of Shelley, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Pocatello, and American Falls. The Lake Wind Advisory applies only to the American Falls Reservoir. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Saturday. For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 10 AM MDT Saturday. On Saturday late morning, the northeast wind on the Reservoir will shift to the southwest. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&