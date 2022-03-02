On Tuesday, conservation groups filed a new petition seeking an immediate endangered species act protection. This petition is to protect gray wolves in the northern Rockies.
“All the petition asks is that the Fish and Wildlife adhere to the commitment that it made when it issued its delisting rule for Idaho and Montana in 2009. And that commitment was that if the states allowed eventually unregulated killing of wolves that the Fish and Wildlife service would step in and list wolves in an emergency basis,” said Talasi Brooks, A Staff Attorney with Western Watersheds Project.
Idaho and Montana have drastically altered their wolf management rules to allow for unregulated wolf-killing – which has endangered the species once again.
“The fish and wildlife service, last fall, issued a 90 day finding in which it found the petitions showed substantial information that wolves might be warranted to be protected under the endangered species act and that initiated a status review that is happening now,” said Brooks.
In 2021, affecting the core population of the northern Rockies and the western states.
A recent court ruling reinstated endangered species act protections for wolves nationwide except for in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and parts of Oregon and Washington.
Tuesday's petition seeks to protect those groups of wolves.
“In Idaho, wolves can be killed throughout most of the state for 11 to 12 months out of the year. There is virtually unlimited wolf tags that an individual can have, and not only that, but the state of Idaho is channeling money to an organization that essentially funds wolf bounties,” Brooks said.
Last year in Idaho, more than 500 wolves were killed - most as part of a state funded bounty program that pays up to $2,500 for each wolf killed, including newborn pups.
This petition would prevent situations like that – and help manage the wolf population.
“What this petition would do is reinstate protections for a limited 240 day period and the secretary of the interior after that could always decide that wolves didn’t warrant listing but, the protections are necessary in light of the heavy handed wolf killing that is now happening in Idaho and Montana,” Said Brooks.
