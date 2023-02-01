Half-priced pet adoptions have been extended at the Pocatello Animal Shelter thanks to friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
During the initial half-priced adoption event, a total of 48 animals were adopted.
Currently, there are over 120 animals looking for their forever homes.
From now until this Saturday, February 4th, friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter will cover 50 percent of the adoption costs for all animals.
"I think that it is important for these animals to find homes just because a lot of them came in either off of the streets, or they were previously someone else's animal where they were surrendered it is really hard having an animal, especially one that has had a home come here and be stuck here because they just slowly start to regress and their quality of life significantly goes down," said Emily Durback with the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
You can adopt a cat for $17.50 or a kitten (six months old and younger) for $25.
Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130 but are now $65 with the discount.
All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.
A lot of the animals at the shelter are ready to go home now, because they are fully vaccinated and spayed or neutered. They have one main goal when it comes to adoptions at the shelter.
“Really to just get as many animals adopted out as we can. We have been really full and with how cold it has been getting outside and how rough the weather has been, we definitely want to be able to bring in the animals that are out there currently and obviously find great homes for the animals that we have now,” said Durback.
To check out the animals that the shelter has currently you can visit their website and click on the Petfinder adoptable animals tab. To donate to the shelter you can drop off supplies at any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.