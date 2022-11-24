This holiday season the Pocatello Animal Shelter needs the community's help gathering pet supplies.
“Our supply drive is designed to of course collect some stuff for the animals here at the shelter but also there are a lot of community members who are going through a hard time, especially this time of year, so it is our way of giving back to the community as well,” said Randi Thompson with the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
Those who are in need of pet supplies can pick them up at the shelter whenever they need it, and those who want to donate…
“We are always in need of canned, pate cat food, which is really helpful. We go through science diet cat food, bagged dry food. But that pate and canned AMR for kittens,” said Thompson.
The holiday season is also a time where a lot of people adopt animals -- and the shelter wants to remind people that animals are a commitment, not just a present.
“During the holiday season we do like to see a lot go home. We just hope that people take the time to research what they’re getting and the commitment that it takes so we don’t see an influx of returns in January. Just make sure it is right for you because we do like to see them go home to their forever home,” said Thompson.
If you are looking to give a pet a forever home this christmas...there are two special friends at the shelter you might consider.
Ladybug has been at the shelter for 175 days. She is a very high energy dog who would work best in a home as the only animal. She is a Shepherd Cattle mix that is always ready to play, and loves being around people.
And then there is Pooh Bear, he is a male Tuxedo cat who is on a special diet. He is shy at first but will come out of his shell when he is comfortable. He loves people and likes to lounge around.
To meet the animals available for adoption, stop by the shelter, and to donate you can drop off supplies to the Pocatello Animal Shelter or visit their Facebook page to see all of the drop off locations.
This supply drive ends on December 27th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.