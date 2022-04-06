The Pocatello Animal Shelter is preparing early for kitten season. Spring and summer is known as kitten season, and to help with demand, the Pocatello Animal Shelter is asking for foster families.
The Pocatello Animal Shelter is looking to grow its foster program to provide short-term homes for animals that need extra care, but especially cats and kittens.
“This time of year, we get a lot of kittens and pregnant cats and things like that that need some more medical attention than we can give them around the clock here at the shelter. Sometimes we get kittens that have lost their mother and need to be bottle fed, that can happen every 3 to 4 hours. So our foster program is really set up to help animals get past that stage so they can get ready for adoption,” Said Randi Thompson, the Administrative Assistant with the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
Last year, the shelter took in nearly 450 kittens and over 500 adult cats. The shelter’s foster program provides foster families with all of the supplies that they need for their fosters. Everything from vaccinations, medicine, litter, food, and toys.
“It is important to give the animals every opportunity to grow and learn and be able to survive in a home environment and sometimes the more information helps them get adopted,” Said Thompson.
For more information or to apply to be a foster you can visit pocatello.us and go to the animal shelter tab under community.
