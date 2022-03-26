For over a year, plans to get a boys and girls club in Pocatello have been in the works.
On Wednesday morning Cole Chevrolet donated $5,000 towards getting a Boys and Girls Club facility in Pocatello.
“Really this is part of our contributions back to our community. The community has been so good to us and I think that everybody has a responsibility to help the community grow and things of this nature to help the kids that are in need and it is really something that helps energize the community and form young minds so we’re pretty excited about it,” Said Art Beery, Cole Chevrolet General Manager.
After all of this time, progress has been made with bringing a Boys and Girls Club to Pocatello and a temporary location has been set.
Starting in the fall, the Boys and Girls Club will be out of Syringa Elementary School here in Pocatello.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of America statistics state that 97% of club teens expect to graduate from high school and 88% expect to complete some kind of post-secondary education.
“Boys and Girls Club of America is the leaders in youth development for out of school hours so after school or summer time where kids don’t have anywhere to go, if both parents are working or single parent families where the parent is working and they have nowhere to go, this gives them a place to go,” Said City Council Woman Linda Leeuwrik.
Linda Leeuwrik says that this donation from cole chevrolet means a lot to the Boys and Girls Club.
“It is huge, we’re big into the fundraising portion of getting ready to start. We have an anonymous donor who has pledged $200,000 . They will match dollar for dollar everything we raise up to $200,000 by May 1st. So we have a deadline and we want to get that full amount if we can so $5,000 is a very nice donation to help us on our way to meet that goal,” Said Leeuwrik
For more information on the Boys and Girls Club you can visit BGCA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.