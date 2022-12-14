A local company is celebrating a big day tomorrow… Pocatello Electric is celebrating 120 years of being in business.
Tomorrow night from 5 to 7 p.m. Pocatello Electric will be celebrating this accomplishment.
The first 120 people to walk through the door will receive a special gift.
They will be giving away a Whirlpool front load washer and dryer, a Serta mattress set, plus $10,000 worth of giveaways and savings.
Every person who joins Pocatello Electric to celebrate will be given two entry forms to put in for one of the big prizes.
They are also doing a food donation, so if you bring non-perishable food items to donate to the food bank you get extra entry forms for your chance to win.
Pocatello Electric is the oldest family owned and operated appliance and mattress store in the entire nation.
“I am most excited about our long-time loyal customers coming to Pocatello Electric to celebrate such a great accomplishment because without their dedication and loyalty to Pocatello Electric, we wouldn’t be here,” said Susan Vigliaturo, the owner of Pocatello Electric.
During the celebration they are also giving back to the community in a special way…
“We’ve been celebrating all of this for 120 days now so people got on Facebook, they nominated their favorite non-profitable charity organization and tomorrow night we are going to announce the winner and we are going to give that charity $1,120 tomorrow night,” said Vigliaturo.
And our very own Misty Inglet will be joining us live from this celebration tomorrow on KPVI news at 5.
