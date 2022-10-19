The annual Pocatello Haunted History tours are back again this year. This is the 14th year these tours have taken place…
For 14 years, guests on Pocatello's Haunted Walking Tours have been getting a taste of Halloween - and a touch of history.
And in that time, organizers have never done the same tour twice.
The tours are a fundraiser for Historic Downtown Pocatello and they take you through different buildings in the heart of Pocatello with a history of paranormal activity.
“We do four buildings and we talk about different information but we always go through four buildings on each of our tours. This year we are partially in our warehouse district on 1st street and then part of the tour this year is back in our historic downtown so you get to ride the trolley also and that is a really fun part of the tour this year that doesn’t always happen,” said Lisa Brian with SPIRO Paranormal.
The tours are guided....with a guide in each building to tell you its story and haunted history.
“We have a lot of people who come every single year they’re so excited. We have people that come multiple times every year. We have people that get really anxious, we have actually had to chase people down the street because they got so scared that we had to make sure they were ok. People just really like seeing places inside buildings that they normally wouldn’t get to see,” said Brian.
So what can you expect on these guided tours?
“You can’t really expect anything because we’re not sure what will happen, it just happens. But we have people who have been touched on the tour we have people who catch really cool photographs, pictures that have orbs in them or actual silhouettes of people in the picture, we have had people capture strange noises or voices, so you never really know what is going to happen,” said Brian.
The tours are on Fridays and Saturdays throughout this month.
For tickets and more information you can visit the City of Pocatello’s website under the events tab.
Tickets are $25 for adults, and $20 for kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.