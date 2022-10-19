The Pocatello Police Department held a special ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
A total of 4 police officers and 2 ordinance enforcement officers were sworn in to the Pocatello Police Department.
The four police officers sworn in Tuesday afternoon were Brook Ferro, Morgan Lyells, Chris Ehardt, and John Forburger.
The two ordinance enforcement officers sworn in Tuesday were Aaron Cottrell, and Shawn Clark.
“I am just looking forward to the challenge. The challenge of being in a new area, working with new people, investigating different kinds of crimes and trying to help the community here,” said Chris Ehardt a new police officer with the Pocatello Police department.
Along with the swearing in of those six officers, Chief Roger Schei was recognized with the highest certificate awarded to peace officers in the state, the Idaho Peace Officer Standards Training (POST) Executive Certificate.
Chief Schei has served in law enforcement for 32 years, 28 of which have been with the Pocatello Police Department.
“It is humbling to meet that benchmark that POST has set forth. It is just the beginning, right, every new challenge, there are always opportunities to excel, so I always look forward to those new opportunities,” said Chief Roger Schei.
The POST executive certificate award is an application process, the applicant has to have served at least three years as the chief of their agency, hold higher level existing certifications, and complete a minimum number of hours of executive training to be considered for that award. Chief Schei has completed over 41-hundred hours of training.
“It’s fantastic for me, both to see him welcome new officers into his agency with the passion that he has for his community and to get to recognize him at the same time for all of his achievements and service,” said Brad Johnson, the POST Administrator.
Congratulations to all of the officers and Chief Schei.
