On Tuesday the Pocatello Police Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a new addition to their department.
They received $400,000 from Operation Underground Railroad for a mobile command center.
“Operation Underground Railroad was formed in 2013, originally it was an international organization focusing on trafficking and rescue operations, since that time it has grown exponentially. We’re now in all 50 states in the United states, as well as in Canada and 28 countries across the world and we focus and exist for the eradication of human trafficking and exploitation of women and children,” said Tracy Wyant with Operation Underground Railroad.
This mobile command center is something the department has had on their wish list for many years.
“We’ll be able to dispatch out of this, we can monitor drone footage out of this, we can do reports and log evidence in here, we can even do interviews in here. It has a fully functional interview room in the back that records audio and visual. It records on the outside, it’s got lights on the outside, it is everything you would need,” said Pocatello Police Chief, Roger Schei.
The Police Department says it's the most up to date command center in the state of Idaho -- and will be extremely beneficial with all future investigations.
“It would have been helpful in several investigations that we have had in the past like the Downard Funeral Home investigation, or our officer involved shooting, where we can roll this out to the scene rather than having to come back to the station, we can come right out onto the scene. Also, for any critical incident that we may have, anything that could happen at Idaho State University, or at the Holt Arena, anything with that large magnitude,” said Chief Schei.
The department says that this command center will increase their ability to investigate all crimes.
“The Pocatello Police Department is regionally located, in an area with trafficking corridors, traveling North, South, East, and West, that and the innovative program that is under the Chief and under the city, that’ll be a great opportunity for both Operation Underground Railroad as well as the city of Pocatello, and really this entire region to supplement the law enforcement community,” said Wyant.
It will also help with trafficking-related crimes.
“It could be used for anything, like critical incident, and it is really going to help us out with our ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) investigations, our internet crimes against children, and human sex trafficking, or labor trafficking, things like that where people are being human trafficked,” said Chief Schei.
This mobile command center has already been put to use and will be shared across multiple agencies in Eastern Idaho.
