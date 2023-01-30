The Pocatello Police Department said goodbye to another one of its officers this morning.
After more than 20 years of service to our community officer Tim Underwood hung up his badge and gun.
Friends, family, coworkers and members of the community celebrated Underwood this morning.
He started at the police department in 2001 and since then, he has helped fund the traffic enforcement unit, which he also spent 7 years working in.
Underwood was presented with plaques and a street sign by Pocatello police Chief Roger Schei, and a key to the city from councilwoman Linda Leeuwrik.
His wife -- who put on his badge more than 20 years ago -- was able to take it off today.
"I am grateful for the opportunity I had to work with this department and to serve the citizens in Pocatello for the last 25 years of my life and now, on to see what's next."
Congratulations on retiring Officer Underwood!
