Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Although temperatures and wind chill readings have improved across portions of the area this morning, dangerous wind chills are expected to continue across the Upper Snake Plain and into portions of the eastern Highlands throughout the afternoon and into the morning hours on Tuesday. Therefore, the wind chill warning is being extended across this area. Further to the south, wind chills have risen but will become dangerously cold again tonight, despite not much wind expected area wide. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected across the Upper Snake Plain, Arco Desert, Upper Snake Highlands and into the eastern highlands throughout the day and into Tuesday morning. Wind chills as low as 15 to 25 below zero can be expected during the overnight hours and into the morning hours on Tuesday across the lower Snake Plain (including Blackfoot, Pocatello, American Falls) and into the eastern Magic Valley and towards Shoshone. * WHERE...Shoshone, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Oakley, Victor, Challis, Stanley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Malta, Rockland, McCammon, Downey, Montpelier, Soda Springs, Grace, Wayan, and surrounding areas. * WHEN...Until 10AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&