With the Pocatello-Chubbuck school district starting on August 23rd, it is time to be prepared for school zone speeds and watch out for school buses.
The Pocatello Police Department wants to remind the community of the safety of school zones and school buses.
“The big thing we want people to realize is that the way school zones work is that on the first day of school the school zones become active so all summer the school zones have not been active but when it comes to the 23rd, the school zones will be in effect again and we will have children in the schools starting then so it is going to be a bit of a change,” said Alan Jackson, a Pocatello Police Traffic Officer.
School zones are in effect from 7:30am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.
All school zones are 20 miles an hour, and if you get a citation for it, it comes with an enhanced penalty.
In the state of Idaho it is a misdemeanor to pass a school bus loading or unloading children.
“If a school bus is stopped with the arm extended and the lights flashing you have to stop and wait as the children load or unload the bus until the stop lights and the arm is returned to the side and in the off position on the side of the bus,” said Jackson.
Pocatello Police remind you these zones are for the safety of the kids.
"Our goal of having these rules and enforcing these rules is to make sure that the children that are in the school zones are safe. A lot of times we have kids that are elementary age that walk a short distance to school and walk home a short distance. We all have to watch out for those little kids because sometimes, those kids don't always realize their environment or recognize these dangers," said Jackson.
