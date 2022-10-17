An annual event run by the Pocatello Police Department is back again this year…
Earlier this month, the Pocatello Police Department kicked off its 4th annual “Give the Cops a Bird” turkey drive for the Idaho foodbank.
Citizens are invited to drop off turkeys or monetary donations to help Southeast Idahoans in need during the holidays.
Turkeys or donations will be accepted through November 18th.
"We raised $12,000 last year and that was matched by an anonymous donor out of Boise so we were able to raise over $24,000 and that was over 100,000 meals is what we were told that was translated to. So, that is a huge impact on people, so, the foodbank is able to take that money and magnify that on many different levels. We also got over 100 turkeys so we are looking to beat that mark," said Pocatello Police Chief, Roger Schei.
This year the need for the Food bank is high, they want to help out as many families around Southeastern Idaho as possible. They say that they are beyond thankful for this event and are grateful for any and all donations given.
“This is a really great event that the police department came out with a couple of years ago they saw a need that we needed turkeys for our Thanksgiving distribution that we do here in Bannock county and they stepped up and came up with this really great idea. This is really fantastic because all of the birds that are donated to this stay local. So they are helping our neighbors in need right here in Pocatello and Chubbuck,” said Kia Shaw with the Idaho Foodbank.
The police department looks forward to helping out the community during this event each year.
“This is just such a great event for our community to step up and help people out. Our members of the police department here, the members of our city, and we have a very generous community and this is a great event,” said Chief Schei.
This year the foodbank is expecting over 1,200 families to help that are in need.
“We are just really excited that they are willing to do this again. Nobody asked them to do this and nobody said “hey we want you to do more”. They just said they can do this and they did. We are just really grateful that they do this and continue to do it year after year,” said Shaw.
You can drop off donations at the Pocatello Police Department 24 hours a day. However, donations during business hours are preferred.
You can also make Venmo donations to portneuf-valley-lodge
