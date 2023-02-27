The Pocatello Police Department has released their part of the state of the city address.
Last year the Pocatello Police Department made significant steps in making their department run smoothly.
Last year the Pocatello Police Department responded to more than 34,000 service calls.
Currently PPD has 100 sworn full-time police officers and 47 civilian employees.
In the state of the city last month, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei outlined all of the department's accomplishments for 2022.
In August, the department received $400,000 for a mobile command center from Operation Underground Railroad.
The mobile command center had been on the department's wish list for several years and is the most up to date command center in the state of Idaho.
"We've been able to deploy it on several different incidents and it has made a huge difference. It gives the officers a place to go in and collect their information and go into debrief and it is safe and secure. They are not doing it out where people can see what they're doing. They can do it in a manner that is air conditioned and it is a place where they can gather and make sure that they are prioritizing and executing in the way that they need to," said Schei.
Also in August of last year, the Pocatello Police Department was given modular shelving for evidence storage after they ran out of room for evidence.
This was an important addition to the department because some pieces of evidence are required to be held in storage for 50 years.
The department also successfully completed the Idaho Chief of Police Association Accreditation…
The purpose of that is to establish a professional standards program for law enforcement agencies and ensure that those standards are being met and maintained.
Chief Schei has some goals for this year.
"To complete a youth leadership program we are working on that this summer I think that is going to be critical to get the youth of our community involved and teaching them some leadership skills and building some relationships with our future leaders."
He also wants to continue on the right path to make our community a safe place.
"Continue to take care of the men and women that work here, continue to take care of our community in a safe manner, continue to educate our community, continue to communicate with different groups within our community and citizens within the community of Pocatello. Continue to stay on that cutting edge of training and provide the best equipment to the officers and the best leadership in order for the best successful completion of the mission."
To view the full pocatello police department state of the city address you can visit the Pocatello Community Media YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.