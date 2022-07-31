Pocatello Police Investigating Suspicious Death

Just after 2:00 this afternoon, Pocatello dispatch sent officers to the 900 block of North 10th Avenue regarding a suspicious unattended death.
The female resident was reported deceased and the circumstances are under investigation.
Officers say there is no danger to the public.
Investigators are requesting an autopsy.
The woman's name has not been released.
