Today the Pocatello Regional Airport held a training that occurs once every three years…
(This was a mock crash, and the people you see involved in the video, are actors)
On Tuesday morning, the Pocatello Regional Airport held a mock plane crash for training purposes.
the mock plane in this scenario was the bus you see here…
The crash played out in real time with Idaho State University students participating as actors to simulate the injured, non-injured, and deceased.
Emergency crews involved in the training responded as though it was an actual event and worked together to assess the situation.
“I think that it is super important because it brings in all of the partners that would come together in such a situation like this and it is able to identify if there is anything that needs to be changed or added to or modified, we have people here evaluating to see, that are not part of the exercise, so they too can give feedback as to what went well, what can be changed and hopefully come up with a better plan moving forward,” said Kim Stouse, the community relations and education specialist with the Pocatello Fire Department.
The mock crash played out in real time… air traffic control was notified that there was a plane crash with engines on fire… they found out how many people were on board and how many gallons of fuel was on board…
The airport fire engine that holds 1,500 gallons of water arrived on scene and extinguished the flames… Dispatch then sent the full EMS response from city fire trucks, to ambulances, and even life flight…
They were then able to assess the state of each victim by a triage tag and get those patients the help that they needed…
“So you have your green which is your walking wounded, your yellow which is minor injuries, your red which is your significant injuries, and then your black are your deceased. So whenever we come on a mass casualty incident the first thing when you have multiple patients is to go through and look at each patient and quickly assess which category they are,” said Stouse.
Although this training is required by the FAA, it also helps in training purposes for departments as well.
“I think we try to look at the things that we feel like we did well and also where the gaps are, areas maybe that we did not perform up to our expectations, so we would identify those things and come up with strategies to overcome those gaps,” said Pocatello Fire Chief, Ryan O’Hearn
Airport staff say that everyone worked well together during this training.
“This drill was very successful, I am very happy with what I saw. The communication, I believe, was much better than it has been in previous drills over the years and I think that there are some things that we did very very well. I am sure there are things that we will find that we need to do better but we will work on those,” said Alan Evans, the manager of the Pocatello Regional Airport.
Although this specific training only happens once every three years, the fire department says they do training similar to this each year.
