Weather Alert

A winter storm will move through the area tonight through Wednesday. Tonight into Monday these areas will likely have too high of snow levels 6000 to 7500 feet to see any snow, mostly rain or a rain/snow mix. These areas will see breezy to moderate southerly winds (25 to 40 mph gusts), mainly Monday afternoon. Monday night into Tuesday expect snow levels to drop to near valley floors. 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely for these areas Monday night into Tuesday morning. Some localized snow higher than 3 inches is possible. Additional snow on Wednesday is likely for most of these valley locations as well. There is still uncertainty on snow levels and snow location at this point for Wednesday.