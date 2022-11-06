Saturday was the annual Pocatello Ski Swap put on by Barrie's Ski and Sport Shop.
This year the event was held at the Pine Ridge mall.
It was a chance for people to sell their old or used skis, jackets, gloves, pants, ski poles, and much more.
This event was held over the period of two days with a two dollar entry fee at the door.
All proceeds went to the PSA and CW Hog.
"This year was amazing. From my understanding, most of the ski swaps around have been down and word on the street is that we were up. But yeah, folks have been happy, shopping and ready to go skiing," said Bob Ellis, the coordinator of the event.
