Saturday was day three of the 39th annual appreciation gun shoot at the Pocatello Trap Club
This event draws shooters from all around the west to participate in the event.
Based on each shooter's score, they are entered to win a rifle.
shooters of all age levels competed in this event.
"This is a destination shoot for a lot of the folks who come out here, They meet family and friends here that they see throughout the shooting season. This is kind of late in the year. They wrap things up with a really nice family get together and they are here to support our event, and we love having them," said Darin Ames, Vice President of the Pocatello Trap Club.
For more information on this event or the Pocatello Trap club you can visit pocatellotrapclub.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.