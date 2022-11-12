Saturday was the first Veterans Day parade in Pocatello in nearly 80 years...
The parade started at 10:30 Saturday morning on south first street and ended on the east side of Reed gym.
The parade honored our local Veterans with veteran-themed decorative floats, military displays including Blackhawk Helicopters and A-10 Warthog flyovers, and participation from all six Military branches and 17 local Veteran service organizations.
During the parade, Evan Baumeister-Castro who is currently on pre-deployment leave with the United States Marines came into town to surprise his grandfather, Don Hezkamp who is a United States Air Force Veteran.
Beaumeister-Castro was able to get in touch with the parade staff and surprise his grandfather by getting out of one of the parade cars…
I asked Mr. Hezkamp how he felt when he saw his grandson…
"Shocked,” said Hezkamp. “He cried," said Beaumeister-Castro.
Thank you to all of our active duty and veterans for your service…
