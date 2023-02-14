The Pocatello Women's Correctional Center has just started a new program. This program is for women within the facility to learn skills in the construction field to prepare them for a job once they are released.
The Idaho Workforce Development Council has awarded the Idaho Department of Correction a $25,000 grant to equip incarcerated women with the job skills they need to succeed when they are released from prison.
The grant is being used to establish a vocational education program at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center.
“So this is NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research) Core Construction, and so we teach them basic construction skills and they get an NCCER card that is internationally recognized that they can go to any construction site and they will see that they have that card and all of the certifications that come with that card and just be able to walk onto a job, that is our hope,” said Caralee Dille (Ms. Workman), the program instructor.
The program began in October and four residents have completed the course so far.
Sharnice Lewis, a correctional center resident who is serving a two year sentence, says that this program has changed her life.
“I am proud that I proved to myself that I am smart, when people tell you you are dumb your whole life you believe it, and when people tell you you’re not worth anything your whole life you believe it. But that is not what happened here, I walked into here and my tutor, Vicky Jensen believed in me. Courser believed in me, Miss. Workman believed in me, and every time I finished a class, they put me back into a class and I was never told I couldn’t do it. I was shown ways to do it and I would never let myself down,” said Lewis.
This program provides participants with the foundational construction skills to be competitive in any level of the construction career field.
“I feel like women often times, get left out of certain programs and often times certain opportunities in the workforce and just the world in general, so for me it was important to have these programs inside offered to our women so that they can have the opportunity to succeed and to get jobs just like anyone else in the community that they can return and be providing citizens in the community and just do their part to maintain their lives and to not return,” said Janell Clement, the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center Warden.
This program helped Miss Lewis realize that she has a choice to make her life better for herself by offering an alternative path.
“I never had one, I never had a job, I always felt like I had to choose the streets because that is the only thing I was good at. Coming to PWCC, learning that I could be something different, like I got my GED here, and I became a tutor here and I’ve just been taking all kinds of advantages here. So when I learned that they were teaching all trades and construction, and I decided why not, and when I got into the classes, I realized that this was an opening for a new life for me,” said Lewis.
So what would Miss Lewis say about believing in yourself?
“You have to believe in yourself for other people to believe in you. You have to get up every day and fight with all of the pain that you have got inside of you, all of the people who don’t believe in you, all of the hate, everything. You’ve got to take all of that and be a force to be reckoned with. You’ve got to wake up every day even if you don’t believe in yourself, and do it anyway,” said Lewis.
Sharnice Lewis wants to be a construction safety manager after she is released next year.
