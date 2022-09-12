Pocatello resident Yvette Lott won the arm wrestling championship at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot last week.
Although she grew up in what she calls an "arm wrestling family", it was the first time she ever entered into a competition.
Lott says she only entered to say she did it, and she never actually expected to win the whole thing.
