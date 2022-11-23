Portneuf Medical Center’s trauma verification has been extended. This is the third time PMC has earned the verification.
Portneuf Medical Center’s level II trauma center verification has been extended by the Verification Review Committee (VRC) -- part of the Committee on Trauma (COT) of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). There are only four other hospitals in the state of Idaho with this level of verification.
“What it really means is having an independent outside entity come in and verify that you are providing the correct level of care ensures quality. So, for example there are over 150 pages in the document with over 110 different standards that you have to uphold, and you have to uphold all 110 standards in order to get verification and then on top of that they provide you with a continuous report card that is given to you every six months to tell you how you are doing in regards to your outcomes,” said Dr. Drew McRoberts, the trauma medical director.
The verification program promotes the development of trauma centers -- where hospitals provide quality trauma care, along with the entire spectrum of care for all patients.
“It is a continuous verification, we have been verified at this level for eight years now. And so it is an ongoing process. The standards do change about every five years so you do have to keep up on them and there is a continuous improvement in that. And the biggest thing is always looking at ways to improve your care. There is no such thing as a perfect score. There are always opportunities for improvement," said Dr. McRoberts.
PMC says trauma is the 4th leading cause of death in the US....and the number one cause of death in patients under the age of 30. But it's also the most preventable cause of death....which is why this verification process is vital.
"it is very important in terms of just its impact. Nobody ever plans on having a trauma, so having the ability to provide the emergency care means that your facility can not only do that, but then we are able to take care of all the other multitude of medical problems that patients may have that they come here for,” said Dr. McRoberts.
Dr. McRoberts says to prevent some trauma cases -- make sure you wear your seatbelt, wear your helmet, don’t text while driving and do not drive impaired.
