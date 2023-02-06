A local man is now behind bars after driving drunk and causing an accident over the weekend.
The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on East Alameda road near Yellowstone Avenue.
K.C. Coffey crashed into a pickup truck and Nissan Rogue, injuring a pregnant woman and children.
Coffey left the scene of the accident but Pocatello Police found him minutes later hiding in a nearby dumpster.
PPD said the victims - and Coffey - were all taken to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
Coffey was arrested and booked into Bannock County Jail, facing charges for drunk driving and leaving the scene.
