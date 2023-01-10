Monday night, the Union Taproom held a fundraiser for a local non-profit club.
On Monday night the Union Taproom held a fundraiser called “Raise the Bar” for the Future Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley.
“The fundraiser was a great opportunity for the Boys and Girls Club to of course make some money but also kind of celebrate the people that are involved with the program. So we had the celebrity servers that were here and it is just people that really do amazing things for our community got to be a part of the people that are trying to do more amazing things for our community,” said Jennifer Erchul, owner of the Yellowstone restaurant and Union Taproom.
Three teams participated in a friendly serving competition -- a banking team, a city of pocatello team, and an Idaho State University team.
Celebrity servers on the teams including Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei, Mayor Brian Blad....and several others.
All tips made, and a percentage of sales, went to the Future Boys and Girls Club.
“We are raising money that can go to anything in the budget so this isn’t specifically designated to anything in particular but our biggest expense is actually our staff. The club has paid staff, and they are professionals with experience working with kids, and education.”
Right now the Future Boys and Girls Club of Pocatello is using the Syringa Elementary school as their temporary building.
Jennifer Erchul - owner of the Yellowstone restaurant and Union Taproom - says they love supporting the pocatello community.
“We do raise the bar events for not for profits in our community. We are going to be moving to once a month providing a space, and an opportunity to do fundraisers. They don’t all have to look like the one we did last night. Sometimes we have bands in here, sometimes we have phone-ins, sometimes we just have silly antics that people can pay into. So it is just a great way for us to provide opportunities for these community organizations and events.”
