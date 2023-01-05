Eight family members were found shot to death inside their Utah home on Wednesday.
According to officials, three adults and five minors were found dead during a welfare check at a home in Enoch.
They all had gunshot wounds.
Many in the community knew the family and they served in the church with them or went to school with them.
Police are not sure why the shooting occurred.
An investigation is underway.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Authorities say they did not detect any threat to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.