From U.S. Air Force News Release:
On June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:30 p.m., there was a vehicle accident involving a HUMVEE during a training event at Saylor Creek Range, a part of the Mountain Home Range Complex, that resulted in the death of an Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet.
Mackenzie Wilson, an AFROTC cadet from Oregon State University, died from injuries sustained during the accident. She was 19 years old and from Eagle River, AK.
"Today we lost a member of our Air Force family. We express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of all the individuals," said Col. Ernesto DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them."
Nineteen AFROTC cadets were at the installation participating in Operation Air Force, an immersive professional development training opportunity to expose cadets to a variety of different mission sets.
