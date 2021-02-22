...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...The lower Snake River Plain into the adjacent Marsh and
Albion Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou Highlands,
including but not limited to American Falls, Aberdeen,
Pocatello, Blackfoot, McCammon, Downey, and Soda Springs. This
includes portions of Interstate 86 and Interstate 15, as well as
Shoshone Bannock tribal lands.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Pockets of blowing and drifting snow may create slick
spots and reduced visibility on area roads. Gusty winds could
also blow around unsecured objects and create difficult driving
conditions for high-profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle, and be prepared to suddenly encounter pockets of
blowing and drifting snow resulting in slick spots and reduced
visibility on roads. Secure loose outdoor objects.
