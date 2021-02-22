Space Force ceremony

Photo Courtesy: United States Space Force

 Airman 1st Class Akeem Campbell

Earlier this month, five airmen from the 366th Communication Squadron in Mountain Home joined Space Force.

This type of ceremony hasn't happened since the United States Air Force was established from the Army Air Force in 1947. During the ceremony, the new guardians wore their Space Force uniforms, although it might be a while before their first space assignment. According to Space Force Sergeant Robert Towberman, they are trying to get people into Space Force assignments as fast as possible.

