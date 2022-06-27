Amber Alert 01

UPDATE: 

The children from the Nampa AMBER Alert have been located safe. The person of interest has also been located. Police are still investigating the circumstances.
 
ORIGINAL STORY:

This is an activation of the Idaho AMBER Alert System.

We have just received this important information regarding an abducted child in NAMPA ID

Nampa Police Department is looking for a child who was last seen at 423 14TH AVE S NAMPA ID 83651 and is believed to be in imminent danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact

2084652257 or 911 immediately.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VICTIM 1: HOLMBERG,SAPPHIRA

Age: 11 Months

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 2'00"

Weight: 025 lbs

Clothing: UNK CLOTHING HAS A WHI PATCH SCAR UNDER HER ARM PIT

VICTIM 2: HOLMBERG,MALIK B

Age: 1

Sex: M

Race: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Height: 2’08”

Weight: 035 lbs

Clothing: UNK CLOTHING, HAS A FRECKLE ON LEFT EAR, BIRTHMARK ON BACK OF HEAD AT THE BASE

OF NECK AND BIRTH MARK ON CENTER OF THE CHEST

SUSPECT: MARTINEZ, SIERRA RUBY

Age: 20

SEX: Female

RACE: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Height: 5'03"

Weight: 165 lbs

Identifying Features: DRK HAIR WITH ONE SIDE SHAVEN

Vehicle Description: BLUE 2003 HONDA PILOT WITH NO PLATES OR POSSIBLE STOLEN PLATES

VIN: 2HKYF18653H507919

Direction of Travel: POSSIBLY EN ROUTE TO LAKE LOWELL AREA

Incident Location Address: 423 14TH AVE S

Incident City: NAMPA

Incident State: ID

Incident Zip Code: 83651

Incident Summary: ATTEMPTING TO LOCATED CHILDREN BELIEVED TO BE WITH THEIR BABYSITTER WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE USING DRUGS

