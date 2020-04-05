An attempted murder suspect is behind bars after being on the run for almost a week.
Multiple law enforcement agencies arrested William “Bill” Pearle James near his parent’s home in New Meadows Sunday morning.
James was wanted for attempted murder after shooting at Adams County Deputies after they responded to a call last week from James’ family after he violated a protection order. James also allegedly shot at an Idaho Fish and Game Officer who stopped to assist the deputies.
He is now in the Adams County Jail.
Captain Matt Sly, with the Idaho State Police, said, "The mission of the Idaho State Police, like many of the agencies here is safety, and we're all committed and working to keep people safe. We are grateful for all the officers who responded and that we were able to take James into custody today. Now the people in New Meadows can feel safe in their homes, knowing Mr. James won't continue to be a threat."
ISP credits the successful apprehension of Mr. James to the continued and extensive cooperation between many agencies. ISP troopers, as well as personnel and equipment from several local, state, and federal agencies, have been in the area since Monday. Agencies involved included: Idaho State Police, Owyhee County Sheriff, Canyon County Sheriff, Meridian Police Dept., Valley County Sheriff, McCall Police Dept. Washington County Sheriff, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Fish and Game, the US Forest Service, and the US Marshall's Office.
“We are grateful for all the agencies that assisted this week. Due to his actions, Mr. James posed a threat to the public, and it was important to arrest him as soon as possible before he had a chance to hurt anyone. We wouldn't have been able to do it without the assistance of several other agencies and working together we made this happen,” said Captain Sly.
