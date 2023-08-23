Bryan Kohberger will no longer go to trial this fall.
In a status hearing on Wednesday, Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial.The trial was set to start October 2.No new trial date has been set.
Kohberger previously requested a stay of proceedings but had not waived his right to a speedy trial.The prosecution offered no objections and agreed this was the smartest option to allow both sides to meet deadlines.A hearing will be held on September 1 as the defense prepares to file challenges against the grand jury indictment and motions regarding cameras in the courtroom and witness instructions.
