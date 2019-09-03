LAYTON — An 80-acre brush fire, dubbed the Snoqualmie Fire, is burning in the foothills east of Layton Monday night, forcing mandatory evacuations of about 100 homes in the area, according to officials.
Layton Fire Battalion Chief Jason Cook said while no homes were immediately threatened by the flames, conditions will likely change throughout the night and could threaten the homes.
An estimated 40-50 Homes in the Fernwood area were being evacuated, including Snoqualmie Circle, Fernwood Drive east of 3200 East and all of Fernwood Circle, Cook said.
As the fire moved southwest, officials ordered more mandatory evacuations of approximately 50-60 homes for all addresses east of Valley View Drive on Boulder Drive, Maxine Drive and 1850 North. Anyone who lives in these areas are asked by authorities to leave immediately to one of the designated evacuation centers.
Officials set up sites at Mountain View Baptist Church and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse on Cherry Lane for evacuees.
Fire officials don’t want to take any chances, he said, noting that last week a fire in Bountiful burned down multiple homes.
Cook reiterated that no structures were actively threatened as of 11:45 p.m. and all evacuations were precautionary. He said the fire will continue to grow overnight.
A large number of firefighters were responding to the fire that began just before 10 p.m. Officials don't know what started the fire, Cook said.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
