BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans will soon have the opportunity to weigh in on proposed work requirements to Idaho's Medicaid expansion.
On Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Idaho State Capitol Building and on Friday, Sept. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 700 West State Street, the Department of Health and Welfare will hold public hearings for input on the proposal.
The Idaho Legislature passed a measure that would kick people off Medicaid if they don't find employment in a set period of time. However, the requirement is subject to approval from the federal government.
The federal government will consider testimony from both public hearings when making their decision on whether or not work requirements will be approved.
"These public comments they really count, by law, they have to be considered and if the government ignores them they do so at their own peril," Jeremy Gugino with Reclaim Idaho said.
Regardless if the work requirement is approved by the federal government, Medicaid will still be expanded to about 90,000 low-income individuals.
Open enrollment for the health care exchange begins on Nov. 1.
