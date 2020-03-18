The largest earthquake to hit Utah in 28 years rocked the state just after 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.
The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported that the 5.7-magnitude quake hit just northeast of Magna about 7:09 a.m.
A second 3.7-magnitude aftershock hit about 7:15 a.m., according to the USGS, and another 3.5-magnitude aftershock hit shortly after. As of 7:30 a.m., at least ten aftershocks had already hit, ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.9, according to the USGS.
The Utah Division of Emergency Management said it had received reports of the quake from all over the Wasatch Front, from Logan to Riverton.
Utah just experienced its largest earthquake since 1992. It was a 5.9 in St. George. #utquake https://t.co/IYfUP8hnRy— Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020
