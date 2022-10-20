A pilot is recovering after ejecting from his jet prior to a crash at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.
The F-35 'A' Lightning-2 crashed shortly after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
Officials say the pilot ejected and was recovered by emergency crews.
They say there were no injuries on the ground because the pilot was able to steer the aircraft from populated areas.
The pilot was taken to a medical facility for observation.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
